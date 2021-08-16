Horseshoes Tournament Raises $7,000 For Holy Spirit Freshmen

ABSECON, NEW JERSEY – Thirty teams entered the third annual Drink ‘n’ Shoes horsehose tournament and the Pit Bosses lived up to their name as John Wexler and Ron Andrews took home the first place trophy.
More than 150 people turned out to contribute to the atmosphere of the reunion and barbecue-style event held Saturday, July 31 at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon. They also helped raise $7,000 for the Water “Ed” Vizthum Scholarship Fund, 501c3 nonprofit organization which awards funds to freshmen students attending Holy Spirit High School.
“Ed loved hanging out with his friends, cooking on the barbecue and playing horseshoes so I’m happy that all these things could come together with a great space created at his alma mater,” said Vizthum Scholarship Fund president Shaun Smith of Ventnor. “I was amazed but shouldn’t be surprised at the strong contingent of Spartans, including our class of 2003, as well as the extended Vizthum family who turned out for a great time.
Smith presented a set of plastic horseshoes to Holy Spirit High School principal Tom Farren as a donation on behalf of the organization to introduce the game to students and faculty at the school.
“When I first heard about this event, I wanted to see how we could get involved as a school. Then, we thought, what better way to honor Ed’s legacy than to bring the event here and have it at the school,” said Farren.
Holy Spirit High School prepped the area behind the school so the Viz Fund volunteers could install the pits for the tournament, which will remain for staff and students to utilize. Entertainment was provided by USA DJ Karaoke. Tilton Market, Ventnor Coffee and Original Bagel provided food and refreshments along with Bonesaw Brewing Company. Even 2020 scholarship winner Oona Freeman of Pleasantville returned to the event to lend a helping hand as a volunteer.
Class of 2003 graduate JP Grunland, who currently lives in Los Angeles, California and his uncle Paul Pieper took second place in the horseshoes tournament as team Druncles and Tim and John Keck took home third with team Give It A Shot. Lindsey Burwell won the King of The Hill tournament.
Walter “Ed” Vizthum was an Absecon native and 2003 Holy Spirit High School graduate. Following his contributions on the football field for the Spartans, Vizthum was well known for his giving spirit in addition to serving his community as a volunteer firefighter and his love of having fun with friends and family.
His large heart gave out just after his 32nd birthday on Aug. 28, 2017. Leaving behind two newborn twin girls and a deep hole in the hearts of his many friends and family members, the Vizthum Scholarship Fund was created to honor his legacy. To date, the organization has awarded $7,000 to nine freshmen students.