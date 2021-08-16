Horseshoes Tournament Raises $7,000 For Holy Spirit Freshmen

ABSECON, NEW JERSEY – Thirty teams entered the third annual Drink ‘n’ Shoes horsehose tournament and the Pit Bosses lived up to their name as John Wexler and Ron Andrews took home the first place trophy.

More than 150 people turned out to contribute to the atmosphere of the reunion and barbecue-style event held Saturday, July 31 at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon. They also helped raise $7,000 for the Water “Ed” Vizthum Scholarship Fund, 501c3 nonprofit organization which awards funds to freshmen students attending Holy Spirit High School.

“Ed loved hanging out with his friends, cooking on the barbecue and playing horseshoes so I’m happy that all these things could come together with a great space created at his alma mater,” said Vizthum Scholarship Fund president Shaun Smith of Ventnor. “I was amazed but shouldn’t be surprised at the strong contingent of Spartans, including our class of 2003, as well as the extended Vizthum family who turned out for a great time.

Smith presented a set of plastic horseshoes to Holy Spirit High School principal Tom Farren as a donation on behalf of the organization to introduce the game to students and faculty at the school.