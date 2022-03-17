 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscope Week March 17 - 24

Spring is here! And the Virgo Full Moon on March 18 will bring us the boost of practicality necessary for completing our goals. Perfect start of the new zodiac cycle: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Well, well, well … your season is here and a new cycle of life begins! Deep breath and let it flow!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Spring is here! Earth is awakened and your heart is full.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) This is getting better and better! And it’s not even summer yet!

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Spring always makes you smile and brings happiness. Enjoy!

Leo (July 22 — August 22) It is a fire season and you absolutely love it! Yes, you are back baby!

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Just enjoy this time and stop overthinking. New is here and will serve you good.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Love is in the air and you feel it. Do something extra for yourself this week to make you feel even better!

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Hard work pays off. Keep up the good work — they see you.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December21 ) When the stars align for you there is no way of failure. You are going all the way up! Buckle up!

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Time with family and friends will be much needed this week. Just reach out — they know…

Aquarius (January 20 — February18) This battle is not easy but you made it. Rest and reflection will smooth things out.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) It is time to put your dreams into reality. This is a good time to manifest what you truly want.

