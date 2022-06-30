Horoscope Week June 30-July 7

We are officially in Neptune Retrograde in Pisces till Dec. 3. That means, time to look at things the way they are instead of creating fantasies about partners, career or home life. Aries (March 21 — April 20) This is the time to keep on going and avoid distractions. Hard work always pays off.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Being methodical will be very useful for you this week. You have a good plan now.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Relax … you really need to slow down.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Your season is in its fullest now. Hold on!

Leo (July 22 — Aug. 22) Have you been trying to get some alone time? This is a good time to write down your new goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) It’s not going to be perfect, but it will be unique. And you won’t be disappointed.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) “Can everything slow down for a little, please? I just want peace.” … Yes, we hear you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) This is a good time to reevaluate your career.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) First, take a deep breath. Second, you can’t make everyone happy, but being honest with yourself can help you a lot during this time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) This is going to be a week filled with new experiences and new ideas.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) So you want to do this but only your way … well it won’t be easy, but you made a choice anyway.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20) You are making tremendous progress with your evaluation. This is really turning up in your favor. Finally!