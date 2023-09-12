Wildwood (1-1) at Bishop Eustace (2-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Wildwood quarterback Junior Hans has thrown for 279 yards and two TDs and run for 104 yards and two scores. Delano Mann caught seven passes for 167 yards and two TDs as Eustace beat Gloucester Catholic 36-0 last week.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
