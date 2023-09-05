Schalick (2-0) at Wildwood (1-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Wildwood won its first season opener since 2012 with a 28-21 win over Cumberland Regional last Friday. Warriors quarterback Junior Hans ran for TDs and threw for two scores. Schalick has won its two games by the combined total of four points.
