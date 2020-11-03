On Election Day, these South Jersey voters share their hopes and concerns about the future

Robert Milby, 31, of Franklinville, NJ is a pharmacy manager at Walgreens Pharmacy in Egg Harbor Township. Unsure about casting his vote in person, Milby voted early for this election by mail. He felt secure voting this year due to the extensive measures taken to ensure that all mailed votes are safe and counted. Compared to the last election, Milby thinks that people, in general, have become angrier as a result of the actions of the current president. For this election, Milby cast his vote for the Biden-Harris ticket. He stated that his job had a role in influencing his vote. “I don’t want to see the Affordable Care Act get dismantled….every other country has universal healthcare, why can’t we?” he said. Also, as a gay man, he expressed how his identity influenced his decision as well. “When you look at the histories of the president and the vice president, they don’t have good track records with minorities and people like myself,” he said. Milby feels anxious for the results of the election. If Biden wins, he believes that there will be an overall positive outcome. “I think people will be happier, and that’s what I’m hoping for.”