When you think of Hooters wings you might picture the heavily breaded style covered in their famous buffalo sauce. But this year they caught us off guard, subbing in their Naked Spicy Garlic Wings, which are unbreaded but still loaded with flavor thanks to a garlic-laden sauce with a nice kick that is sure to rub you the right way. Add their Rockin’ Ranch dipping sauce to the mix and you’ve got a match made in Hooters heaven.