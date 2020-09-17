Military service is among the most meaningful ways to protect American democracy. Generations of men and women form a core part of this nation’s identity: sacrifice to uphold the freedom of others.
The Press of Atlantic City wants to honor them by asking veterans to share their stories. If you are a veteran and would like to participate, fill out the form at PressofAC.com/veterans. All submissions will be included in a photo gallery at PressofAC.com that highlights veterans who served any military service from World War II to today in Afghanistan and Iraq. The Press also will profile some of those veterans in a special section that will be included in the Nov. 8 edition.
The deadline for all submissions is Oct. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.