 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Press is calling on veterans to submit their stories
0 comments
special report top story

The Press is calling on veterans to submit their stories

  • 0
Honoring our veterans

Military service is among the most meaningful ways to protect American democracy. Generations of men and women form a core part of this nation’s identity: sacrifice to uphold the freedom of others.

The Press of Atlantic City wants to honor them by asking veterans to share their stories. If you are a veteran and would like to participate, fill out the form at PressofAC.com/veterans. All submissions will be included in a photo gallery at PressofAC.com that highlights veterans who served any military service from World War II to today in Afghanistan and Iraq. The Press also will profile some of those veterans in a special section that will be included in the Nov. 11 edition. The deadline to submit is Oct. 16.

— Press staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News