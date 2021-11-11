Honoring our Veterans

Military service is among the most meaningful duties. Generations of men and women form a core part of this nation’s identity: personal sacrifice to uphold the freedom of others. We are honoring veterans by sharing their photos with listings here that were provided to us. Thank you to all who have contributed submissions.
WILLIAM J. BEADMANMilitary Branch: Army
Town from time at service: Somers Point
Highest Rank: Sgt.
Overseas deployment: France
Born in Philadelphia in 1897. At 17 years old he joined the Army in Brownsville, Texas. When World War I was declared he went from Texas to New York where he sailed on a transport ship to France. He saw action in many battles where he was wounded in the thigh, shattering the bone, lying in the mud for three days before being rescued. He spent two years in a hospital in France. He was 35 years old when World War II was declared in 1941. It was difficult enlisting at his age but he declared he wasn’t sorry he went. He resumed as a sergeant a member of the 351 flight bombers, returning to France. He was wounded in the battle of The Rhine. In total he possessed 35 medals, including the Bronze Star and the Silver Star. He lived in Somers Point until his demise after years of suffering from his wounds. He summed his life up as, “I have lived a full and happy life because I have done everything under the sun.”
ROYCE LAWLERMilitary Branch: Army
Town From Time At Service: Egg Harbor Township
Highest Rank: Captain
Years In Service: 6 years
Overseas deployment: Baghdad, Iraq
My son Royce Lawler Jr. was the first graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School to be accepted to West Point in 1999. The tragic events of 9/11 led him to Iraq where he was stationed in the Dora section of Baghdad. His unit was under mortar fire daily. He lost friends in Iraq and Afghanistan, yet he still came to appreciate the Iraqi culture and he was happy to welcome his unit’s interpreter to life in the United States.
FRANK SILLITOMilitary Branch: Army
Town From Time At Service: Asbury Park
Highest Rank: Corporal
Years In Service: 5 years
Overseas deployment: France
He was on many missions and told of a whole battalion of his men patrolling and he spotted a mortar coming in and yelled get down. When he dove behind the only oak tree in the field he got up and realized he was the only one that survived! No heroics in this instance, but told of many daring raids and battles and living with all that turmoil. He was our hero.
JOHN KINGMilitary Branch: Army
Town From Time At Service: Washington, D.C.
Highest Rank: Sergeant
Years In Service: 3
Overseas deployment: European and Asian theatres, World War II
Many soldiers bury their memories; as did my father-in-law. As an 18-year-old, thrust into Germany, participating in The Battle of the Bulge, then the Philippines at war’s climax, he was profoundly affected. Rarely did his memories surface. He saw men decapitated by wire as they rode in their Jeeps. He watched half his men wiped out in ambush. He covered himself in the snow with pine tree branches, hiding from tanks as they went by. At this memory, he closed his eyes, and shuddered. And he never spoke of it again. Great man. I miss him.
MARTIN P. ANDERSONMilitary Branch: Army
Town From Time At Service: Vineland
Highest Rank: T-5
Years In Service: 1942-1945, 3 years
Overseas deployment: France, Germany
Immediately upon high school graduation, Martin Anderson enlisted in the Army 106th Infantry Division. As Martin sees it, diligence in high school trigonometry and calculous might have saved his life. His talents in math allowed him to leave the 106th Infantry and earned him a spot in the Air Corps, 113th Airborne Division, 326 Glider Infantry. Later, the brave soldiers of 106th Infantry Division met their demise when German forces broke through the Western Front in the infamous Battle of the Bulge. Martin was awarded two battle stars for his bravery in conflicts in Germany and in France.
JAMES HALFERTYMilitary Branch: Army
Town From Time At Service: Vineland
Highest Rank: Staff Sargent
Years In Service: 1952-1954
Overseas deployment: Korean War
We, the Halferty family, lovingly nominate our father, grandfather and great grandfather, who served in the Korean War in Uijeongbu, South Korea, at First Army Headquarters (I Corps). Because of him, his fellow veterans and our active military, we are free!
GEORGE CAPPUCCIO SR.Military Branch: Army
Town From Time At Service: Hammonton
Highest Rank: PFC
Years In Service: 1942-1945
Overseas deployment: European theater WW2: Italy, France, Germany
George fought in Italy, France and Germany. He saw extended combat most notably at the battle of Monte Cassino in Italy. He then continued in pursuit of the German army across France and Germany as part of the 995th field artillery.
MOE WIESENTHALMilitary Branch: Army
Town From Time At Service: Ocean City
Highest Rank: Corporal
Years In Service: 3 years
Overseas deployment: Battle of the Bulge
Wiesenthal was first sent to fort Dix and then to Fort Bragg, N.C., for training. He then went to Camp Miles Standish where he boarded a troop transport boat with the 85th Combat Engineers, headed for the Normandy Invasion and later the Battle of the Bulge.
NICHOLAS POLIMENIMilitary Branch: Army
Town From Time At Service: Garfield
Highest Rank: Specialist 5
Years In Service: 2 years
Overseas deployment: Hawaii was a protectorate at the time
Nick proudly served as a medic at Schofield Barracks, Oahu. He assisted at minor surgeries and learned plastic surgeon’s suture techniques. He used his talent when a beer garden fight resulted in a soldier, not involved in the activity, receiving a wide cut on his throat severing his jugular artery. Nick prepped for surgery, assisted by other medics, using dissolving sutures on the jugular and plastic surgery sutures closing the skin. The victim was taken to Tripler Army Hospital. Nick also successfully delivered a baby at 4 a.m. The mother talked him through the delivery. He will never forget these experiences.