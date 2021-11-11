 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Honoring our Veterans
0 comments

Honoring our Veterans

  • 0

Military service is among the most meaningful duties. Generations of men and women form a core part of this nation’s identity: personal sacrifice to uphold the freedom of others. We are honoring veterans by sharing their photos with listings here that were provided to us. Thank you to all who have contributed submissions.

WILLIAM J. BEADMANMilitary Branch: Army

Town from time at service: Somers Point

Highest Rank: Sgt.

Overseas deployment: France

Born in Philadelphia in 1897. At 17 years old he joined the Army in Brownsville, Texas. When World War I was declared he went from Texas to New York where he sailed on a transport ship to France. He saw action in many battles where he was wounded in the thigh, shattering the bone, lying in the mud for three days before being rescued. He spent two years in a hospital in France. He was 35 years old when World War II was declared in 1941. It was difficult enlisting at his age but he declared he wasn’t sorry he went. He resumed as a sergeant a member of the 351 flight bombers, returning to France. He was wounded in the battle of The Rhine. In total he possessed 35 medals, including the Bronze Star and the Silver Star. He lived in Somers Point until his demise after years of suffering from his wounds. He summed his life up as, “I have lived a full and happy life because I have done everything under the sun.”

ROYCE LAWLERMilitary Branch: Army

Town From Time At Service: Egg Harbor Township

Highest Rank: Captain

Years In Service: 6 years

Overseas deployment: Baghdad, Iraq

My son Royce Lawler Jr. was the first graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School to be accepted to West Point in 1999. The tragic events of 9/11 led him to Iraq where he was stationed in the Dora section of Baghdad. His unit was under mortar fire daily. He lost friends in Iraq and Afghanistan, yet he still came to appreciate the Iraqi culture and he was happy to welcome his unit’s interpreter to life in the United States.

FRANK SILLITOMilitary Branch: Army

Town From Time At Service: Asbury Park

Highest Rank: Corporal

Years In Service: 5 years

Overseas deployment: France

He was on many missions and told of a whole battalion of his men patrolling and he spotted a mortar coming in and yelled get down. When he dove behind the only oak tree in the field he got up and realized he was the only one that survived! No heroics in this instance, but told of many daring raids and battles and living with all that turmoil. He was our hero.

JOHN KINGMilitary Branch: Army

Town From Time At Service: Washington, D.C.

Highest Rank: Sergeant

Years In Service: 3

Overseas deployment: European and Asian theatres, World War II

Many soldiers bury their memories; as did my father-in-law. As an 18-year-old, thrust into Germany, participating in The Battle of the Bulge, then the Philippines at war’s climax, he was profoundly affected. Rarely did his memories surface. He saw men decapitated by wire as they rode in their Jeeps. He watched half his men wiped out in ambush. He covered himself in the snow with pine tree branches, hiding from tanks as they went by. At this memory, he closed his eyes, and shuddered. And he never spoke of it again. Great man. I miss him.

MARTIN P. ANDERSONMilitary Branch: Army

Town From Time At Service: Vineland

Highest Rank: T-5

Years In Service: 1942-1945, 3 years

Overseas deployment: France, Germany

Immediately upon high school graduation, Martin Anderson enlisted in the Army 106th Infantry Division. As Martin sees it, diligence in high school trigonometry and calculous might have saved his life. His talents in math allowed him to leave the 106th Infantry and earned him a spot in the Air Corps, 113th Airborne Division, 326 Glider Infantry. Later, the brave soldiers of 106th Infantry Division met their demise when German forces broke through the Western Front in the infamous Battle of the Bulge. Martin was awarded two battle stars for his bravery in conflicts in Germany and in France.

JAMES HALFERTYMilitary Branch: Army

Town From Time At Service: Vineland

Highest Rank: Staff Sargent

Years In Service: 1952-1954

Overseas deployment: Korean War

We, the Halferty family, lovingly nominate our father, grandfather and great grandfather, who served in the Korean War in Uijeongbu, South Korea, at First Army Headquarters (I Corps). Because of him, his fellow veterans and our active military, we are free!

GEORGE CAPPUCCIO SR.Military Branch: Army

Town From Time At Service: Hammonton

Highest Rank: PFC

Years In Service: 1942-1945

Overseas deployment: European theater WW2: Italy, France, Germany

George fought in Italy, France and Germany. He saw extended combat most notably at the battle of Monte Cassino in Italy. He then continued in pursuit of the German army across France and Germany as part of the 995th field artillery.

MOE WIESENTHALMilitary Branch: Army

Town From Time At Service: Ocean City

Highest Rank: Corporal

Years In Service: 3 years

Overseas deployment: Battle of the Bulge

Wiesenthal was first sent to fort Dix and then to Fort Bragg, N.C., for training. He then went to Camp Miles Standish where he boarded a troop transport boat with the 85th Combat Engineers, headed for the Normandy Invasion and later the Battle of the Bulge.

NICHOLAS POLIMENIMilitary Branch: Army

Town From Time At Service: Garfield

Highest Rank: Specialist 5

Years In Service: 2 years

Overseas deployment: Hawaii was a protectorate at the time

Nick proudly served as a medic at Schofield Barracks, Oahu. He assisted at minor surgeries and learned plastic surgeon’s suture techniques. He used his talent when a beer garden fight resulted in a soldier, not involved in the activity, receiving a wide cut on his throat severing his jugular artery. Nick prepped for surgery, assisted by other medics, using dissolving sutures on the jugular and plastic surgery sutures closing the skin. The victim was taken to Tripler Army Hospital. Nick also successfully delivered a baby at 4 a.m. The mother talked him through the delivery. He will never forget these experiences.

veteran 2021 william beadman service.jpg

Beadman

 PROVIDED
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News