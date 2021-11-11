Honoring our Veterans

Military service is among the most meaningful duties. Generations of men and women form a core part of this nation’s identity: personal sacrifice to uphold the freedom of others. We are honoring veterans by sharing their photos with listings here that were provided to us. Thank you to all who have contributed submissions.

Born in Philadelphia in 1897. At 17 years old he joined the Army in Brownsville, Texas. When World War I was declared he went from Texas to New York where he sailed on a transport ship to France. He saw action in many battles where he was wounded in the thigh, shattering the bone, lying in the mud for three days before being rescued. He spent two years in a hospital in France. He was 35 years old when World War II was declared in 1941. It was difficult enlisting at his age but he declared he wasn’t sorry he went. He resumed as a sergeant a member of the 351 flight bombers, returning to France. He was wounded in the battle of The Rhine. In total he possessed 35 medals, including the Bronze Star and the Silver Star. He lived in Somers Point until his demise after years of suffering from his wounds. He summed his life up as, “I have lived a full and happy life because I have done everything under the sun.”