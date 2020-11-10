Honoring our Veterans submission list 2020

Upon arriving at my post, my guys were already in motion firing the mortar flares to aid our artillery and defend against a possible ground attack. Before I knew it, a jeep pulled up out of nowhere, it was the batter cooks with coffee and donuts for the firing crew! I was impressed with their gung-ho spirit. The attack resulted in heavy casualties, at least 55 wounded, and as on of the medevac helicopters came directly at her position, and barely feet above us, I screamed to stop our guts from firing the mortar just in time; otherwise we would've blown him out of the sky. I was in awe of the gut's our guys had flying under such conditions, and really impressed to see such spirit. I learned years after that, that same medevac pilot won the nation's highest decoration, the Congressional Medal of Honor, and rose to the rank of general...Major General Patrick H. Brady.

Harry Ettmueller was born in 1944 in Pleasantville, New Jersey. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 7, 1963, and was trained as an Artillery Plotter, where he served with the 35th and 17th Artillery Brigades at Fort Meade, Maryland, from March 1963 to May 1964. Ettmueller next went through Crypto Repair and Television Repair School at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, from May 1964 to July 1965. He then served as a Television Broadcast Engineer, serving in South Korea with AFKN from July 1965 to June 1966, and then with the U.S. Military Assistance Command in South Vietnam with AFVN from June to November 1966. Sgt Ettmueller then returned to South Korea, where he served from November 1966 to March 1967, and then returned to the U.S. Military Assistance Command in South Vietnam assigned to the 1st Signal Brigade and then AFVN Headquarters. On February 5, 1968, Sgt Ettmueller was captured in the city of Hue when the city came under attack by Viet Cong and North Vietnamese military forces, and was later moved to the North Vietnamese prison system. After spending 1,857 days in captivity, he was released during Operation Homecoming on March 5, 1973. Ettmueller was briefly hospitalized to recover from his injuries and then trained as an Army Clinical Specialist. He served with the 41st Combat Support Hospital at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, from November 1975 to June 1976, and then as an instructor with Company B, 3rd Battalion at the Academy of Health Sciences, also at Fort Sam Houston, from June 1976 until he left active duty on July 5, 1977. On April 8, 2007, Harry Ettmueller was inducted into the United States Army Public Affairs Hall of Fame.