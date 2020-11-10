Honoring our Veterans submission list 2020

Charles B. Andrews
Died October 22, 1970 in Atlantic City
Born: August 27, 1913 in Philadelphia
Raised in Pleasantville and graduated form Pleasantville High School in 1931.
Highest Rank: Staff Sergeant
Years in Service: August 1943 - Nov 1946 (3 years, 3 months)
After completing basic training at Fort Dix, NJ Charles was sent to various Army posts for training as a forward observer. He was assigned to the 5th Army, 1st Armored Division, 81st Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron stationed in Italy, As his unit pushed into the Po Valley in Northern Italy he was severely wounded on April 14, 1945 near the town of Vergato, Italy. All 3 tanks involved in the mission hit land mines and caught fire. He was the only survivor. He received 2 Bronzed Stars and 2 Purple Hearts and had to be treated for wounds all his life.
Daniel W. Andrews
Military Branch: Army
Town from time at service: Pleasantville
Highest Rank: Flight Officer
Years in service: 17 months (April 1942-September 1943)
Dan joined the Army and completed his basic training at Fort Dix. He volunteered for flight training as a glider pilot after basic training and was sent to various flight training schools throughout the country. He earned his wings at South Plains Army Airfield located in Lubbock, Texas. While helping a student earn their wings at night, a sudden thunderstorm formed in the area. As they were approaching the runway a severe gust of wind slammed the Waco CG-4A onto the runway seriously injuring the pilot but killing Dan instantly on September 10, 1943. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1938 and worked on the railroad prior to his service.
Marvin Davidson
Military Branch: Navy
Town from time at service: Atlantic City
Highest rank: MoMM2c
Years in service: 1943-1945
Overseas deployments: Philippines
A proud veteran of World War II. He served in the Navy on LST 738. The ship was attacked & sank. He was injured when jumping from the burning ship.
Tony De Angelis
Our first major attack by the enemy was on June 10th. It was quite a memorable experience, more for how well our troops behaved and responded under hostile fire. They more then met the test. It was heavy mortar attack that began late at night shortly after I was asleep. My roommate, Warrant Officer Betzenberger coolly woke me up telling me, "Okay Tony, this is it." First, we went to our sandbagged headquarters operations area to gain a sense of the attack. While standing in the darkened bunker one of the new officers looked at me an stated. "I know you. I was one of your ROTC students at the University of Cincinnati!" In response I told him I hoped he paid attention to what we were teaching him, but before I could say much else my battalion executive officer directed me to go to my defense reaction force position. My group was situated in a pit on our perimeter with an 81mm mortar and machine gun. I ran as fast a I could in the dark with mortar shells still falling, aided by the light of flares we were shooting up to illuminate the area.
Upon arriving at my post, my guys were already in motion firing the mortar flares to aid our artillery and defend against a possible ground attack. Before I knew it, a jeep pulled up out of nowhere, it was the batter cooks with coffee and donuts for the firing crew! I was impressed with their gung-ho spirit. The attack resulted in heavy casualties, at least 55 wounded, and as on of the medevac helicopters came directly at her position, and barely feet above us, I screamed to stop our guts from firing the mortar just in time; otherwise we would've blown him out of the sky. I was in awe of the gut's our guys had flying under such conditions, and really impressed to see such spirit. I learned years after that, that same medevac pilot won the nation's highest decoration, the Congressional Medal of Honor, and rose to the rank of general...Major General Patrick H. Brady.
Harry Ettmueller
Military Branch: Army
Town from time at service: Egg Harbor Township
Highest rank: Sgt. 1st Class E7
Years in service: 1963-1977
Overseas deployments: Vietnam
Harry Ettmueller was born in 1944 in Pleasantville, New Jersey. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 7, 1963, and was trained as an Artillery Plotter, where he served with the 35th and 17th Artillery Brigades at Fort Meade, Maryland, from March 1963 to May 1964. Ettmueller next went through Crypto Repair and Television Repair School at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, from May 1964 to July 1965. He then served as a Television Broadcast Engineer, serving in South Korea with AFKN from July 1965 to June 1966, and then with the U.S. Military Assistance Command in South Vietnam with AFVN from June to November 1966. Sgt Ettmueller then returned to South Korea, where he served from November 1966 to March 1967, and then returned to the U.S. Military Assistance Command in South Vietnam assigned to the 1st Signal Brigade and then AFVN Headquarters. On February 5, 1968, Sgt Ettmueller was captured in the city of Hue when the city came under attack by Viet Cong and North Vietnamese military forces, and was later moved to the North Vietnamese prison system. After spending 1,857 days in captivity, he was released during Operation Homecoming on March 5, 1973. Ettmueller was briefly hospitalized to recover from his injuries and then trained as an Army Clinical Specialist. He served with the 41st Combat Support Hospital at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, from November 1975 to June 1976, and then as an instructor with Company B, 3rd Battalion at the Academy of Health Sciences, also at Fort Sam Houston, from June 1976 until he left active duty on July 5, 1977. On April 8, 2007, Harry Ettmueller was inducted into the United States Army Public Affairs Hall of Fame.
His Silver Star Citation reads:
Staff Sergeant Harry L. Ettmueller distinguished himself by gallantry and intrepidity in connection with military operations against an opposing armed force while serving with Detachment Number 5, American Forces Television Station, Hue, Republic of Vietnam, on 2 February 1968 during the Communist "Tet Offensive." At approximately 1900 hours a much superior numerical force of North Vietnamese Regulars attempted a sneak attack on the quarters of Detachment Number 5 personnel located at Number 6 Tran Duc Street, Hue. Although suffering from wounds received in the right thigh by an enemy fragmentation grenade on 1 February 1968, then Specialist Five Harry L. Ettmueller, with total disregard for his personal safety and previously incurred wound, took a position outside the entrance to the rear of the building and deterred an enemy attempt to enter the building. His immediate actions during the enemy's initial assault and during the 16-hour battle that followed was instrumental in deterring the enemy's attempt to overrun Detachment's Number 5 position and thereby contributed to the saving of the lives of the detachment members. His position was later overrun and he was held as a Prisoner of War until his release on 5 March 1973. Staff Sergeant Ettmueller's heroic actions are in keeping with the highest tradition of the services and reflect great credit on himself and the United States Army.
In EHT in front of the library there’s a plaque bearing his name and also one in Mays Landing.
Sadly, Harry passed away on March 14, 2020.
Roland "Rocky" J. Gannon
Military Branch: Air Force
Town from time at service: Ocean City
Highest rank: Lt. Colonel
Years in service: 37 years, 1943-1980 Active Duty
Overseas deployments: Japan and Iwo Jima 1947-49, Korea 1954-1955, France 1959-1962, Germany 1965-1968, Vietnam 1968-1969, Germany 1976-1979.
Lt. Col. Rocky Gannon's childhood dream was to fly airplanes and see the world. This he did serving 37 years in the Army Air Corp and the Air Force. He left Ocean City High School in the 11th grade at age 17. He flew 6,000 hours in 34 different aircraft in WW II, Korea, Belgian Congo, 387 combat missions in Vietnam as well as peace time missions. He received 50 military awards: Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, 10 Air Medals ad Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. Now he speaks at schools encouraging children to follow their dreams.
David Gassman
Military Branch: Army
Town from time at service: Margate
Highest rank: Tech Sgt
Years in service: Enlisted June 5, 1942 - Discharged Nov. 25, 1945
Overseas deployments, if applicable. England, France
As a WWII Veteran, he never accepts praise for himself instead accepting it on behalf of all those who served. He inspired two further family generations of service in the Air Force, Army, and Navy. At 100yrs old, he still salutes a flag every time he walks by one.
He takes the time to get to know EVERYONE. The next time he comes in he has a little something for that person that represented their likes. He is a good listener and is always non-judgmental and accepting of difference. HE SEES YOU. HE HEARS YOU. HE LOVES YOU.
John Humphreys
Military Branch: Army
Town from time at service: Egg Harbor Township
Highest rank: Commander Sergeant Major E9
Years in service: 39 years
Overseas deployments, if applicable. Afghanistan 2 tours, CSM John Humphreys Jr., received the Legion of Merit for his exemplary service and commitment to our Nation. Through War & Peace dedication to duty and Professionalism was outstanding. His friendship was sincere. I was very proud of this man being a great part of my life
Tribute . Thanks John. Your friendship and loyalty was far beyond the normal. You and wife brought a lot of joy to my family. Marianne loved you so much.
Larry Lawless
Died: December 4, 1998
Military Branch: Navy
Town from time of service: Pleasantville
Highest Rank: 2nd Class Pharmacist Mate
Years in service: Sept. 16, 1943- December 18, 1945
Larry was sent to school in Bainbridge, Maryland, after boot camp to be a Navy Corpsman. He served in Portsmouth and Norfolk Virginia Naval Bases, attached to a Marine Division preparing for the invasion of Japan. They were told to stand by several times as they prepared for deployment. When the Atomic Bombs were dropped the orders were canceled for the deployment to Japan.
George R. Linn
Military Branch: Army
Town from time at service: Germantown
Highest rank: Corporal
Years in service: 3
Overseas deployments, if applicable: Korea
George R Linn has many names: dad, poppop, great-poppop, Bob, etc. Father of 3, grandfather of 9, great-grandfather of 9. He served his country with an honor and pride that follows him. As a serviceman he took pride in driving the Sargent and his rifle expertise. He received a purple heart from his time in Korea and to this day wears his Korean veteran's hat everyday. At 88 his time in the service still shows in his hospital corner sheets and can-do attitude. He is proud to have served his country and we love him all the more for it.
Salvatore Mazza
Military Branch: Army
Town from time at service: Hammonton
Highest rank: Sp/4
Years in service: 1967-1969
Overseas deployments: Vietnam
Being a Veteran has shown me what a great country we have. Remember Freedom is not Free. I am proud to stand for our flag and honor our country.
Richard J. Noble
Military Branch: Air Force
Town from time at service: Camden
Highest rank: Colonel
Years in service: 1955-1985, 30 years
Overseas deployments: Vietnam, Germany, Malaysia
Tribute Served 1955 – 1985
1. 56-61 Navigator crew member MAC- flights to Europe, North Africa, Greenland, Asia,
2. 61-65 Section Commander/Instructor Squadron Officer School, Montgomery, Alabama
3. 65-66 Crew member, AC-47 “Puff The Magic Dragon” gunship, Vietnam
4. 66-70 Crew member photo aircraft Berlin Corridor, Germany
5. 70-77 Speech Writer 4-star General Commander of Military Airlift Command/Pentagon
6. 1977-1981 Air Attache US Embassy, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
7. 1981-1983 AFROTC Commandant University of Maryland, College Park
8. 1983-1985 AFROTC Commandant Western Area, Norton AFB, CA.
Distinguished Graduate from Squadron Officer’s School, Air Command & Staff College, and Air War College.
Scott Rome
Military Branch: Navy
Town from time at service: Ventnor
Highest rank : Captain O-6
Years in service: 31
Overseas deployments: Philippines, Vietnam, Okinawa, Guam, Japan, Spain, Bosnia, Arabian Gulf
My husband, Scott Rome, retired after 31 years as a Navy Captain Intelligence Officer.
He had 11 years of sea duty and served in Vietnam, Bosnia and Iraq. Key assignments: Command in Korea, Pentagon, Commander Second and Seventh Fleet, Commander Naval Security Group, Regional Security Operations Center and NSA.
Awards includes two Legion of Medals, two Defense Meritorious Service Medals, four Meritorious Service Medals, a Joint and Navy Commendation Medal, and a Navy Achievement Medal.
Scott was known for his leadership. We are proud of his exceptional accomplishments serving our country.
He was single in 1950 and felt the single men should serve on the front lines and let some married men with families be spared.
Albert Schollenberger, Egg Harbor City, Navy, builder second class petty officer
Herb was one of the first ships to go to post-war Japan and China. He was discharged after 2-years of service. At 93, he is still active in Longport American Legion Post 469.
Herbert Stern, Longport, Navy electronic technicians mate 2/C
