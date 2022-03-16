 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORABLE MENTION

ACIT: Jayden Lopez

Bridgeton: Angel Smith

Buena Regional: Dominic Caraballo

Egg Harbor Township: Isaiah Glenn; Jay-Nelly Reyes

Hammonton: Kenny Smith; John Andoloro

Holy Spirit: Jamil Wilkins, Ky Gilliam

Lacey Township: Chris Venturoso

Mainland Regional: Jamie Tyson

Middle Township: Anthony Trombetta

Oakcrest: McCray Huggins

Ocean City: Omero Chevere

Pleasantville: Markhi Barnes

St. Joseph Academy: Arnaldo Rodriguez

Southern Regional: Nick Devane

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
