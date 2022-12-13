 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HONORABLE MENTION

Absegami: Nyjere Robinson

Atlantic City: Nasir Turner

Barnegat: JoJO Bivens; Rodney Burke

Bridgeton: Nevaeh Morris

Buena Regional: Jason Gonzalez; Ike Reynolds; Samir Garrison

Cedar Creek: Dejaun Palmer; Justin Castillo; Ziare Pilgrim; Matt Best; Billy Smith

Cumberland Regional: Malachi McCoy

Egg Harbor Township: Ke’mun Council; DJ Germann; Joe Marten; Christian Rando

Hammonton: Drew Fields

Lacey Township: Trevor Santucci; Brendon Supise; Diego Wolf; Matt Luca

Lower Cape May Regional: Hunter Ray; Braswell Thomas; Archie Lawler;

Mainland Regional: Nate Kashey

Middle Township: Marco Salgado; Maurice Matthews; Adrian Laboy

Millville: Kevin White; Shakeim Sapp; Thomas Smith III

Ocean City: Jack Hoag; Jon Moyer; Nick Layton; Rick Wetzel

Pleasantville: Ahmad Jones; Lamont Halloway; Marlon Leslie; Lah’Shad Hill; Ibn Mitchell

Pinelands Regional: Ryan Allen; Jaimin Parkinson; Joseph Pufahl; Mike Hall

St. Augustine Prep: Terin Walker; Noah Cressman; Na’Cire Christmas; Matthew Bonczek

St. Joseph Academy: Jim Mantuano; Nasir Mahmoud; Ty Mercado; Richard Chandler

Southern Regional: Max DiPietro; Matt Luca

Vineland: Tyrell Powell; Emmanuel Doivilus; Patrick Gilbert

Wildwood: Ryan Troiano; Junior Hans

