HONORABLE MENTION

Absegami: Nyjere Robinson
Atlantic City: Nasir Turner
Barnegat: JoJO Bivens; Rodney Burke
Bridgeton: Nevaeh Morris
Buena Regional: Jason Gonzalez; Ike Reynolds; Samir Garrison
Cedar Creek: Dejaun Palmer; Justin Castillo; Ziare Pilgrim; Matt Best; Billy Smith
Cumberland Regional: Malachi McCoy
Egg Harbor Township: Ke’mun Council; DJ Germann; Joe Marten; Christian Rando
Hammonton: Drew Fields
Lacey Township: Trevor Santucci; Brendon Supise; Diego Wolf; Matt Luca
Lower Cape May Regional: Hunter Ray; Braswell Thomas; Archie Lawler;
Mainland Regional: Nate Kashey
Middle Township: Marco Salgado; Maurice Matthews; Adrian Laboy
Millville: Kevin White; Shakeim Sapp; Thomas Smith III
Ocean City: Jack Hoag; Jon Moyer; Nick Layton; Rick Wetzel
Pleasantville: Ahmad Jones; Lamont Halloway; Marlon Leslie; Lah’Shad Hill; Ibn Mitchell
Pinelands Regional: Ryan Allen; Jaimin Parkinson; Joseph Pufahl; Mike Hall
St. Augustine Prep: Terin Walker; Noah Cressman; Na’Cire Christmas; Matthew Bonczek
St. Joseph Academy: Jim Mantuano; Nasir Mahmoud; Ty Mercado; Richard Chandler
Southern Regional: Max DiPietro; Matt Luca
Vineland: Tyrell Powell; Emmanuel Doivilus; Patrick Gilbert
Wildwood: Ryan Troiano; Junior Hans