Hondas dominate Indy speed chart

Scott Dixon put his car back on top of the Indianapolis 500 speed chart Friday.

With much less fanfare, teammate Marcus Ericsson turned some heads by posting the best four-lap average.

Now the Chip Ganassi Racing drivers will strategize how to get their cars, the team has four at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, into the "Fast Nine" qualifying session that determines the pole winner.

Qualifying begins Saturday as the 35-car field is whittled down to 33 until the pole is decided Sunday. The fastest nine drivers on Saturday shoot it out for the pole.

"I think any time a Ganassi car went out today, it improved and it improved in a big way," said Dixon, the New Zealander who went 233.302 mph and has the first spot in Saturday's qualifying order.

But under Indy's unique qualifying format, the six-time IndyCar champ and 2008 race winner will need more than one good lap. He'll have to string together four strong laps Saturday and four more Sunday.

