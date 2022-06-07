 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Home state advantage

  • 0
Final round of the 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic

Marina Alex lines up a put on the green of the 18th hole on Sunday. Alex finished the weekend in third at 14-under-par. Sunday, June 10

Marina Alex now lives in Florida but she grew up in Wayne Township (Passaic County). ShopRite has always been a homecoming for her. Alex, 31, won the Palos Verdes Championship last May for her second LPGA career victory. She has history of playing well at Seaview. Alex has finished in the top-10 in two of her last three ShopRite appearances.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News