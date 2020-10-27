Home & Garden

Even with a wide network of residential, commercial and nonprofit customers, Galloway Township-based solar company AllSeason Solar still has a powerful connection to South Jersey.

And the feeling is mutual among locals based on the company’s gold in the Best of Press for Home and Garden for 2020.

AllSeason Solar, which has been in operation since 2000, is one of the top 5 largest residential solar installers in New Jersey, and is in the top 100 residential solar installers in the country, according to Precious Perez, lead acquisition manager for the company.

“AllSeason has been in business and headquartered in South Jersey for 20 years, even though we are licensed, insured and do business in Illinois, Maryland (and) Pennsylvania, South Jersey is our main focus because of our connection and history in the community,” Perez said in a statement.

And its network continues to expand as people look to other outlets for their energy needs.

Once people find out about the benefits of solar energy, Perez says they see an increase in the demand for companies such as AllSeason Solar to help people make the switch.