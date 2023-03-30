Holy Spirit
Coach: Steve Normane
Last season’s record: 10-17
2023 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Spartans return four starters but will feature some talented newcomers. Spirit expects to make a strong improvement from last season. Gavin Cohen (SS) and Luca Vruno (OF/P) got valuable experience as freshmen last season. Ty Mercado, a junior transfer from St. Joseph Academy, will be a big addition.
