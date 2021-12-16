Holy Spirit
Coach: Tim Whitworth
Last season’s record: 10-4
2021-22 prediction: Contender
Key players: Kira Murray, 5-7, Jr., G; Ella Petrosh, 5-4, So., G; Makayla McLaughlin; 5-3, Sr., G; Angelina Bell, 5-7, Jr., F; Cecelia Bell, 5-7, Jr., F; Kendall Murphy, 5-7, So., F; Hanna Watson, 5-5, So., G.
Outlook: The Spartans took a step forward last season. Spirit plays an uptempo style and is a fun to team to watch. Murray is a standout shooter and averaged nearly 14 points last season.
