Holy Spirit

Coach: Steve Normane

Last season’s record: 19-9

Prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Spartans are the defending state Non-Public B champions. Spirit is young but talented and will feature a few outstanding veterans. Senior center fielder Trevor Cohen has committed to Rutgers University. Senior third baseman Ryan Spina batted .368 last season. Senior left-handed pitcher Donovan Patten closed three of Spirit’s four playoff wins last season.

Breaking News