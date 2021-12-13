Holy Spirit

Outlook: The Spartans are set up for success this season. Junior Max Elton (113) and senior Ken Sherman (150) each finished third at the individual region tournament and qualified for the state tournament. It was Sherman’s third time at states. Seniors Sal Palmeri (138), a three-time region qualifier, and Gavin Paolone (126), a two-time region qualifier, also return. Incoming freshmen Carter Pack and Bryce Manera are expected to have an immediate impact as the Spartans’ aim to win a team state title.