Holy Spirit
Holy Spirit

Coach: Dennis Smith

2019 record: 7-17

2021 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Spartans will feature some standout veterans, including senior shortstop Sophia Pasquale and senior second baseman Taylor Timek. Spirit is also young. The Spartans top pitchers are sophomore Aly Rymas and Gianna Bayard.

