Holy Spirit
Coach: Tim Whitworth

Last season’s record: 10-15

2020-21 prediction: Developing

Key players: Fran Florio, 5-4, Sr., G; Sophia Pasquale, 5-8, Sr., F; Makayla McLaughlin, 5-2, Jr., G; Angelina Bell, 5-7. So., F; Chloe Cooke, 5-6, So., G; Kira Murray, 5-6, So., G.

Outlook: The Spartans are young but plenty of players got varsity experience last season. Murray started as a freshman. The Spartans will start the season in February because of the virus. Whitworth said he likes the Spartans energy and their willingness to share the ball.

