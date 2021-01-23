Holy Spirit
Coach: Tim Whitworth
Last season’s record: 10-15
2020-21 prediction: Developing
Key players: Fran Florio, 5-4, Sr., G; Sophia Pasquale, 5-8, Sr., F; Makayla McLaughlin, 5-2, Jr., G; Angelina Bell, 5-7. So., F; Chloe Cooke, 5-6, So., G; Kira Murray, 5-6, So., G.
Outlook: The Spartans are young but plenty of players got varsity experience last season. Murray started as a freshman. The Spartans will start the season in February because of the virus. Whitworth said he likes the Spartans energy and their willingness to share the ball.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com