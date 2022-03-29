Outlook: The Spartans return a lot of talent, including sophomore attacker Hanna Watson, who was a first-team Press All Star last season after she scored 87 goals and added 38 assists. Many who are already committed to play in college return, such as seniors Leah Corkhill (Rowan), Maggie Cella and Sophie Sobocinski (both Cabrini University) and junior Maddie Abbott (Radford). Sophomore Sienna Calhoun is a transfer from Atlantic City who will make an impact on a team that nearly doubled in size since last season. Holy Spirit did not have any seniors last season, and look to be competitive in the CAL.