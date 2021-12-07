Coach: Sari Carroll

2021 record: No season. The Spartans were coed

What to watch: Holy Spirit temporarily went back to having a coed team last winter due to the short season, but have a girls team once again.

Holy Spirit has several who will score, including Megan Baldwin, Cassidy Ross, Ava Grant, Sydney Drexler, Ashley Nicholas, Sophie Sobocinski and Maggie Cella. Maura McNulty and Melanie Torres will help. Jordan Finnerty is a freshman to watch.

“The girls numbers are nearly doubled from last season,” Carroll said. “We’re excited to see how the newcomers do. I see a lot of potential with the girls and I am excited to see how much they improve this season.”

