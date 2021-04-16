Holy Spirit
Coach: Steve Normane
2019 record: 15-8
2021 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Spartans begin the season No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 and should contend for the state Non-Public B title. Spirit boosted their pitching depth with the additions of transfers and Division I recruits Dave Hagaman (West Virginia) and Jayden Shertel (University of Maryland Baltimore County). Junior pitcher Donovan Patten was 4-2 with a 3.03 ERA as a freshman. Outfielders Trevor Cohen and Shane Solari have committed to Rutgers and Villanova, respectively.
