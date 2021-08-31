What to watch: Despite the Spartans' winless record last year, Lorena Saavedra won eight matches at first singles. The junior is back to lead a team which should improve. Holy Spirit also has Cassidy Ross, who will likely be No. 3 singles, and Macey Valtri, who will probably be No. 2 singles. Doubles players include Bridget Daugherty, Madeline Price, Melanie Torres and Danielle Curau.