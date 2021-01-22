 Skip to main content
Holy Spirit
Coach: Jamie Gillespie

Last season’s record: 17-10

2020-21 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Jahmir Smith, 5-8, So., G; Jamil Wilkins, 5-10, So., G; Ky Gilliam, 6-3, So., F; Gavin Gillespie, 6-2, Sr., F; Hasanur Freeman, 6-3, So., F; Jayden Llanos, 6-2, So., F; Sean Kane, 6-2, Jr., F; Jabril Smith, 5-11, So., G.

Outlook: The Spartans are young and will rely on a talented sophomore class. Jahmir Smith started as a freshman and had 68 steals. Gavin Gillespie contributed off the bench last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
