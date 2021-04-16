Outlook: The Spartans only feature three seniors, which includes attackman Sam Phillips. The team is very young but have played together for years in the Absecon Recreational Lacrosse program, so the chemistry is there. Juniors Eric Roman (midfield) and JoJo Reitzler (attack), sophomores Stanley Marcyk (attack) and Sean Finan (defense) and freshman Jonah Corkhill (goalie) are also key players to watch.

“I am ecstatic to be given the opportunity to coach these young athletes and at such a great school like Holy Spirit,” said Walkley, who was hired in 2020 but lost his first season as coach. “I cannot wait to show the CAL league and South Jersey what this program has to offer in developing and continuing the great sport of Lacrosse.”