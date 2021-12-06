 Skip to main content
HOLY SPIRIT
HOLY SPIRIT

Coach: Sari Carroll

2021 record: 2-5

What to watch: The Spartans temporarily went back to being a coed team last year due to the shortened season, but now they're fielding separate teams again.

Leading the boys team are Sean Burns, Will Bradley, Eric Roman and Gavin Grant. Carroll said she expects great improvement from Chase Lipshutz, Kai Hurst, Nick Sarno and Nolan Bradley.

“We have a lot of first-year swimmers, and numbers are way up,” Carroll said.

