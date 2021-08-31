Holy Spirit

Coach: Alicia Downey (11th season)
2020 record: 8-6
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Spartans have a lot of talented players this season. Senior goalkeeper Morgan Keil, along with sophomore Kendall Murphy, returns to anchor the defense. Junior forward Hailey Mastro will be one of the leaders on offense. Sophomore Ella Petrosh is expected to be on-the-rise this season, while freshman Taylor Murphy looks to make an immediate impact.
"We are young, but confident," Downey said. "We have a lot of potential to do very well this season."
