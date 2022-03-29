 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holy Spirit

Coach: Charles Walkley

2021 record: 12-2 

Outlook: The Spartans advanced to the state Non-Public B quaterfinals last spring. Holy Spirit graduated Sam Phillips, who led the team with 60 goals and was a first-team Pess All-Star. However, the team returns some talent, including juniors Gavin Roman, who had 25 assists last season, and Sean Burns, who won 77% of his faceoffs. Both were second-team All-Stars. George Coles, Jonah Corkhill, Sean Finan and Joseph Reitzler also return. The team only has three seniors.

"It should be a very interesting and exciting season and I am looking forward to see how far we can go," Walkley said.

