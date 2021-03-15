HOLY SPIRIT

Outlook: The Spartans have a mix of young and experienced wrestlers. Key returners include state qualifier Kolin Driscoll (who went 22-13 last season) and region qualifiers Gavin Paolone (26-8), KJ Sherman (30-8) and Sal Palmeri (25-12). Max Elton, who transferred from Hammonton, was also a region qualifier last season. Paolone said he could have three or five wrestlers make the state tournament.