HOLY SPIRIT
HOLY SPIRIT

Coach: Ralph Paolone (15th season)

Last season’s record: 10-19

Outlook: The Spartans have a mix of young and experienced wrestlers. Key returners include state qualifier Kolin Driscoll (who went 22-13 last season) and region qualifiers Gavin Paolone (26-8), KJ Sherman (30-8) and Sal Palmeri (25-12). Max Elton, who transferred from Hammonton, was also a region qualifier last season. Paolone said he could have three or five wrestlers make the state tournament.

“Our team is a contender if the inexperienced kids can progress quickly, as this is a short season,” Paolone said. “This should be a fun team.”

