Game of the Week
Who: Holy Spirit vs. St. Joseph Academy
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Buena Regional
Why this game is important: These rivals are perennial state powers. Holy Spirit beat St. Joe 38-0 on last year’s state Non-Public II title game. St. Joe leads the rivalry 15-7. Holy Spirit is No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, and St. Joe is ranked No. 8.
Key players:
Holy Spirit: Patrick Smith, RB; Trevor Cohen, QB; Michael Francisco, LB; Michael Weaver, DB.
St. Joseph: Jayden Shertel, QB/DB; Keshon Griffin, DE/TE: Chase Lomax, DE/OL; Ethan Hunt, OL/DL; Ahmad Ross, LB/RB.
