Holy Spirit vs. DeMatha Catholic
8 p.m. Saturday
DeMatha features multiple NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision recruits. Senior wide receiver/defensive back KJ Winston has committed to Penn State. Jason Moore, a 6-6, 255-pound defensive lineman has scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida and LSU. Cincinnati, Iowa State and Louisville are among the colleges to offer 6-4, 300-pound offensive lineman Michael Crounse scholarships. Holy Spirit returns nine starters on offense and six on defense.
