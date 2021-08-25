 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holy Spirit vs. DeMatha Catholic
0 comments

Holy Spirit vs. DeMatha Catholic

Holy Spirit vs. DeMatha Catholic

8 p.m. Saturday

DeMatha features multiple NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision recruits. Senior wide receiver/defensive back KJ Winston has committed to Penn State. Jason Moore, a 6-6, 255-pound defensive lineman has scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida and LSU. Cincinnati, Iowa State and Louisville are among the colleges to offer 6-4, 300-pound offensive lineman Michael Crounse scholarships. Holy Spirit returns nine starters on offense and six on defense.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News