Holy Spirit vs. Cherokee
2 p.m. Sunday
Cherokee finished 7-3 and is ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11. Senior running back Brandon Boria ran for 1,694 yards and 23 TDs last season. Holy Spirit comes off a 5-6 season. Andrew DiPasquale, a former Spartans assistant and player, makes his debut as Spirit’s head coach. Spirit senior quarterback Sean Burns showed promise last season.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today