Holy Spirit vs. Cherokee

2 p.m. Sunday

Cherokee finished 7-3 and is ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11. Senior running back Brandon Boria ran for 1,694 yards and 23 TDs last season. Holy Spirit comes off a 5-6 season. Andrew DiPasquale, a former Spartans assistant and player, makes his debut as Spirit’s head coach. Spirit senior quarterback Sean Burns showed promise last season.

