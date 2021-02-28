Holy Spirit rower Phil Seeger commits to Oregon State

“When they invite you to something you go,” Seeger said.

Having some time to spare on his trip to Washington, Seeger made the trip to visit Oregon State and the rest is history.

“When I was out there I just fell in love with the Pacific Northwest,” Seeger said. “It is absolutely gorgeous."

Seeger is one of the top rowers in New Jersey. As a sophomore Seeger and teammate Joe Glenn (who now rows at Drexel) won the junior varsity doubles at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America National Championship in Ohio. The duo had a huge season together and the following summer Seeger trained at the Olympic Development Camp in Philadelphia and Florida. Seeger’s roommate at camp was Ryan Coulter, currently a freshman on the Oregon State team.

Seeger had high expectations for his junior season but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the entire season.

“That was terrible,” Spirit coach Mike Giegerich said. “Sophomore year he won Nationals in the doubles. He was looking to repeat but that came to a screeching halt.”

Seeger is a captain for the Spartans and leads the team on and off the water.