Holy Spirit girls win again

Kira Murray scored 20 as the Holy Spirit High School girls basketball team improved to 8-1 and avenged its only loss of the season with a 52-41 win over ACIT.
Grace Speer led ACIT with 21.
Holy Spirit 12 15 10 15 – 52
ACIT 10 12 8 11 - 41
HS: Murray 20, Pasquale 7, Florio 8, McLaughlin 2, Murphy 3, Bell 6, Cooke 1, Keaser 1, Ce. Bell 4
ACIT: McLaughlin 2, Williams 2, Jackson 16, Speer 21
