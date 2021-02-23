 Skip to main content
Holy Spirit girls win again
Kira Murray scored 20 as the Holy Spirit High School girls basketball team improved to 8-1 and avenged its only loss of the season with a 52-41 win over ACIT.

Grace Speer led ACIT with 21.

Holy Spirit 12 15 10 15 – 52

ACIT 10 12 8 11 - 41

HS: Murray 20, Pasquale 7, Florio 8, McLaughlin 2, Murphy 3, Bell 6, Cooke 1, Keaser 1, Ce. Bell 4

ACIT: McLaughlin 2, Williams 2, Jackson 16, Speer 21

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
