Holy Spirit girls 70, EHT 40

Kira Murray led Holy Spirit with 23. She sank three 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Spartans took control by outscoring EHT 30-12
Sophia Pasquale and Fran Fiorio each scored 11 for Spirit. Holy Spirit (4-1) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
EHT 12 12 9 7 - 40
Holy Spirit 11 30 18 11 – 70
EHT – A. Zinckgraf 9, K. Zinckgraf 5, Suarez 4, Pomatto 8, Davis 9, Derbyshire 2, Ireland 3
HS – Murray 23, Pasquale 11, Fiorio 11, McLaughlin 7, Murphy 2, Bell 2, Cooke 6, Huber 2, Mastro 2, Keaser 4
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.