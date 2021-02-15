 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holy Spirit girls 70, EHT 40
0 comments

Holy Spirit girls 70, EHT 40

Kira Murray led Holy Spirit with 23. She sank three 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Spartans took control by outscoring EHT 30-12

Sophia Pasquale and Fran Fiorio each scored 11 for Spirit. Holy Spirit (4-1) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.

EHT 12 12 9 7 - 40

Holy Spirit 11 30 18 11 – 70

EHT – A. Zinckgraf 9, K. Zinckgraf 5, Suarez 4, Pomatto 8, Davis 9, Derbyshire 2, Ireland 3

HS – Murray 23, Pasquale 11, Fiorio 11, McLaughlin 7, Murphy 2, Bell 2, Cooke 6, Huber 2, Mastro 2, Keaser 4

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News