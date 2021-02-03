Holy Spirit girls 67, Cedar Creek 34

Kira Murray scored 17 points to lead the Spartans to the win their season opener. Kendall Murphy sank three 3-pointers and scored 13 for Spirit.
Corinne Morgan led Cedar Creek with 12.
Holy Spirit 15 16 17 19 – 67
Cedar Creek 6 12 8 8 -34
HS – Ki. Murray 17, Pasquale 8, Florio 8, Bell 1, McLaughlin 4, Cook 2, Ke. Murphy 13, Huber 5, Watson 9
CK – Cross 7, Gunnells 3, Hill 3, Nicolicchia 6, Morgan 12, McColl 2, McNeil 1
