Holy Spirit girls 67, Bridgeton 34

Ella Petrosh scored 10 for the Spartans, who are 1-1. Nijah Tanksley scored a game-high 20 for Bridgeton.
Bridgeton 0 11 12 11 – 34
Holy Spirit 21 15 11 20 – 67
BR-Wilks 3, Sydnor 4, Tanksley 20, Bowman 2, Mosley 2
HS-Little 6, A. Bell 9, C. Bell 5, Keaser 6, Petrosh 10, Murphy 8, Mclaughlin 8, Catona 6, Murray 7, Murphy 2
