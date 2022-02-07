Holy Spirit girls 58, ACIT 51

Hanna Watson led the winning Spartans with 22. Grace Speer scored 32 for ACIT.
The Spartans (12-4) have won four straight.
Holy Spirit 8 18 16 16 – 58
ACIT 14 6 5 26 - 51
HS-Murray 11, Watson 22, Murphy 8, Little 6, A. Bell 1, C. Bell 6, Brewster 4
