Holy Spirit girls 58, ACIT 51
Hanna Watson led the winning Spartans with 22. Grace Speer scored 32 for ACIT.

The Spartans (12-4) have won four straight.

Holy Spirit 8 18 16 16 – 58

ACIT 14 6 5 26 - 51

HS-Murray 11, Watson 22, Murphy 8, Little 6, A. Bell 1, C. Bell 6, Brewster 4

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
