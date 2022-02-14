Holy Spirit girls 54, Cinnaminson 43

Sabrina Little scored 17 for the winning Spartans, who improved to 13-6.
Holy Spirit 15 16 11 12 – 54
Cinnaminson 10 12 11 10 – 43
HS-Little 17, C. Bell 2, Petrosh 5, Watson 6, Brewster 9, Catona 2, Murray 5, Murphy 8
CIN-Bleistine 4, Ambose 9, Sztenderowicz 8, Johnson 10, Pfeiffer 7, A. Sztenderowicz, 5
