Holy Spirit girls 47, EHT 37

Kira Murphy scored 16 and Sabrina Little 11 for Holy Spirit. Kara Wilson had 13 for EHT.
HS 7 9 15 16 - 47
EHT 8 7 10 12 - 37
EHT: Brown 12, Kraybill 4, Harding 6, Dodd 2, Wilson 13
HS: Little 11, Murray 16, Murphy 4, Brewster 4, Cella 2, Bell 2, Watson 2, Byrns 6
