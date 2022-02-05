Holy Spirit girls 44, Vineland 40

The winning Spartans took a step toward a Cape-Atlantic League tournament berth with this Cal National Division win.
Kira Murray led Spirit with 11 points. The Spartans improved to 11-4. Vineland dropped to 8-5.
Holy Spirit 13 10 9 12 – 44
Vineland12 7 10 11 – 40
HS-Bell 2, Petrosh 4, Watson 4, Brewster 11, Catona 4, Murray 11, Murphy 8
VL-Duncan 2, Jones 6, Wallace 6, M. Fowlkes 9, S. Fowlkes 9, Owens 8.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today