Holy Spirit girls 44, Vineland 40
The winning Spartans took a step toward a Cape-Atlantic League tournament berth with this Cal National Division win.

Kira Murray led Spirit with 11 points. The Spartans improved to 11-4. Vineland dropped to 8-5.

Holy Spirit 13 10 9 12 – 44

Vineland12 7 10 11 – 40

HS-Bell 2, Petrosh 4, Watson 4, Brewster 11, Catona 4, Murray 11, Murphy 8

VL-Duncan 2, Jones 6, Wallace 6, M. Fowlkes 9, S. Fowlkes 9, Owens 8.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
