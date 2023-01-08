Holy Spirit evens its record at .500

Jayden Llanos scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team capped the Seagull Classic with a 53-50 win over Pleasantville on Sunday night.
Emmett Kane made 6 of 9 shots and scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the winning Spartans, who improved to 5-5. Sean Burns had 13 rebounds for Spirit.
Ibn Mitchell scored a game-high 21 for Pleasantville (4-7).
Pleasantville 13 11 10 16 - 50
Holy Spirit 11 13 14 15 - 53
PV - Mitchell 21, Barnes 9, Values 8, Boyd 6, Reeder 6
HS - Llanos 17, Roseborough 6, Arici 8, Kane 14, Coles 5, Burns 3