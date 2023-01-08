 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holy Spirit evens its record at .500

Jayden Llanos scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team capped the Seagull Classic with a 53-50 win over Pleasantville on Sunday night.

Emmett Kane made 6 of 9 shots and scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the winning Spartans, who improved to 5-5. Sean Burns had 13 rebounds for Spirit.

Ibn Mitchell scored a game-high 21 for Pleasantville (4-7).

Pleasantville 13 11 10 16 - 50

Holy Spirit 11 13 14 15 - 53

PV - Mitchell 21, Barnes 9, Values 8, Boyd 6, Reeder 6

HS - Llanos 17, Roseborough 6, Arici 8, Kane 14, Coles 5, Burns 3

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
