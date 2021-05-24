 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holy Spirit downs Lower
0 comments

Holy Spirit downs Lower

Holy Spirit 9, Lower Cape May 1

Shane Solari was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Ryan Spina knocked in two runs and scored two runs. Donovan Patten struck out 10 in seven innings for the win.

Holy Spirit 131 001 3 – 9

Lower Cape May 000 100 0 – 1 6 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News