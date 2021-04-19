 Skip to main content
Holy Spirit baseball 17, Middle Township 3
Shane Solari went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the wining Spartans. C.J. Egrie also knocked in two runs and scored two runs. Jayden Shertel was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Donovan Patten struck out 10 in five innings for the win.

Spirit is No. 1 in The Press Elite 11

Holy Spirit 670 04 – 17

Middle Township 300 00 - 3

