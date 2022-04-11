 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holy Spirit baseball 10, Oakcrest 9

Trevor Cohen knocked in the winning runs with a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Torrance Cooper knocked in two runs in the sixth with a single. Connor Lamanteer earned his second win of the season in relief. Spirit (5-2) has won three straight.

Gavin Healy hit a three-run from home run for Oakcrest (0-3).

