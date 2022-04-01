 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holy Spirit 9, Middle Township 6

  • 0

Trevor Cohen hit a home run and two doubles to spark the winning Spartans. Cohen finished with two RBis and four runs scored.

Tyler Gross went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Spirit. Eyan Spina also knocked in two runs. Mike Vitanzi struck out four and allowed one run and four hits in five innings to get the win. Donovan Patten got the game’s final out for the save.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News