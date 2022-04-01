Holy Spirit 9, Middle Township 6

Trevor Cohen hit a home run and two doubles to spark the winning Spartans. Cohen finished with two RBis and four runs scored.

Tyler Gross went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Spirit. Eyan Spina also knocked in two runs. Mike Vitanzi struck out four and allowed one run and four hits in five innings to get the win. Donovan Patten got the game’s final out for the save.