Holy Spirit 79, Cedar Creek 48
Jayden Llanos scored 23 to lead the Spartans to their second straight win.

Spirit (4-2) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

Cedar Creek 8 16 18 6 – 48

Holy Spirit 16 32 20 11 -79

HS- Smith 10, Wilkins 8, K. Gilliam 9, Llanos 23, Kane 7, Coles 6, F. Gilliam 2, Arici 6, E. Kane 3, Roseborough 7

CK-Cook 7, Anderson 9, Cruse 11, Burrell 10

