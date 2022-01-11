Holy Spirit 79, Cedar Creek 48

Jayden Llanos scored 23 to lead the Spartans to their second straight win.
Spirit (4-2) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
Cedar Creek 8 16 18 6 – 48
Holy Spirit 16 32 20 11 -79
HS- Smith 10, Wilkins 8, K. Gilliam 9, Llanos 23, Kane 7, Coles 6, F. Gilliam 2, Arici 6, E. Kane 3, Roseborough 7
CK-Cook 7, Anderson 9, Cruse 11, Burrell 10
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today